UN General Assembly week: Dates, NYC street closures, traffic maps and more

Major traffic disruptions and delays are expected in Midtown throughout the weekend and into Monday as the high-level week of the UN General Assembly wraps up, with road closures and security measures still in place.

The last day of the high-level General Debate is Monday, Sept. 30.

If you live or work on the east side of Manhattan, be prepared for street closures, detours, and traffic gridlock.

This week alone, there will be over 200 Secret Service protectees on site and special escort lanes to help get them around where they need to go.

Checkpoints and barricades are still in place as over 140 presidents, prime ministers and monarchs move around the city to address global challenges like climate change, artificial intelligence, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Here's what you need to know for this week, including a list of street closures, a LIVE traffic map and a look at the rest of this year's gridlock alert days.

UN road closures NYC

The following streets are closed, according to the NYPD:

1st Avenue (upper roadway) closed with managed access from 42nd street to 49th Street. 1st Avenue tunnel (lower roadway) will remain open to passenger vehicles and MTA buses only.

42nd Street between the FDR and 2nd Avenue closed with managed access. (FDR 42nd street exit ramp will open after 1900 hours for west bound traffic only.)

43rd Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

44th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

45th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

46th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR.

