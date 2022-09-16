How the feds protect U.N. General Assembly dignitaries

Keeping dignitaries from around the world and New Yorkers safe during the U.N. General Assembly over the next two weeks is a 24/7 operation. The federal agency in charge is the Diplomatic Security Service.

"We have over 700-plus employees — those are special agents, security engineering officers, security technical specialists," Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gentry Smith told FOX 5 NY.

The DSS, which is part of the U.S. State Department, has its eyes and ears covering the city. The command center in Midtown monitors the agents driving around the city. Most of their vehicles are equipped with cameras.

The United Nations is under constant watch as well as high-profile landmarks and tourist attractions that could be potential attack targets. Smith showed FOX 5 NY a monitor displaying an interactive map of Manhattan's East Side.

"All of these situations where you see that there are marks — housing for personnel that we may be protecting or sites we know they're going to be visiting during the time that they're here," Smith said.

The DSS works hand in hand with the NYPD and other federal law enforcement. At this point, no credible specific threat has been made against the city or anything in the city, Smith said.

So New Yorkers should feel safe?

"You have us here," Smith said. "You know you're safe."