New York City Gridlock Alert Days 2022

article

That time of the year has come again when New Yorkers have to deal with especially terrible traffic in Midtown Manhattan because of the United Nations General Assembly in September and then pretty much all around Manhattan during the holidays at the end of the year.

Traffic in Manhattan can be overwhelming. The city's Transportation Department calls the busiest traffic days of the year Gridlock Alert Days.

"Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible," DOT states.

If you drive into Manhattan — especially around Midtown — on any of these 19 days, you'll make the problem worse and probably feel pretty frustrated, too.

2022 Gridlock Alert Days

Monday, Sept. 19

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Thursday, Sept. 22

Friday, Sept. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 9

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Thursday, Dec. 15

Bike Lanes During U.N. General Assembly

Cyclists should be aware of some changes during the U.N. General Assembly.

The protected bicycle lanes in East Midtown along First Avenue and Second Avenue will stay open during that period but you may have to deal with security checkpoints and unannounced traffic freezes, DOT said.

A temporary bike lane through the First Avenue Tunnel in Manhattan. (Courtesy of NYC Transportation Department)

Also, cyclists riding along First Avenue will need to use First Avenue Tunnel between East 40th Street and East 49th Street 24 hours a day from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23.

A temporary bike lane on Second Avenue in Manhattan. (Courtesy of NYC Transportation Department)

Cyclists on Second Avenue will use a temporary bike lane between East 47th Street down to East 42nd Street until 9 p.m. each day from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23.

More Resources