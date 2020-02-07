Uber adds new feature to help LIRR commuters catch their train on-time

Uber is making it easier for LIRR commuters to get a ride to the train station and catch their train on time.

The ride-sharing company has rolled out a new feature on its app called “Make My Train,” which promises to connect riders to a specific train and give customers the peace of mind of knowing that they will make that train.

With over 300,000 people riding the LIRR every weekday, Uber says that over 3,000 of those riders used the app last month to connect to the LIRR.

Riders only need to enter the train station they need to go to into the app, which will then show them the train schedules and prompt them to select the train they want to make. Riders then choose a target drop off time and Uber’s algorithm will suggest times for your pick up and promises to get you there on time.

The feature does, however, exclude UberPool.