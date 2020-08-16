U.S. extends border restrictions with Canada and Mexico

article

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have agreed to extend the border restrictions on non-essential travel between the nations through September 21.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that the restrictions were in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The original pact on border restrictions would have ended on August 21.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still allowed to make international crossings.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. are exempted from the closure at the U.S.-Canada border and direct family members of Canadians are also allowed back into Canada but must quarantine for 14 days.