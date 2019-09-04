U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed to Andros Island in the Bahamas to assist with recovery efforts due to Hurricane Irma.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews helped conduct medical evacuations in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas.

"Four Jayhawk aircrews completed five medical evacuations of 19 people, ranging in ages from children to elderly, from the Marsh Harbour clinic to Nassau emergency medical personnel at the Nassau International Airport in various medical conditions," the Coast Guard wrote in a press release.

The Coast Guard shared several photos from their rescue missions, including one of a port in the Bahamas were ships were scattered like litter due to Hurricane Dorian's harsh winds and rain.

Teams were ready to help before the storm arrived.

"As Hurricane Dorian began to make it’s way toward the Bahamas, the Coast Guard pre-positioned several surface assets in Key West and positioned Jayhawk helicopter crews on Andros Island to be able to respond to the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian."

The Coast Guard plans to continue its search in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Hurricane Dorian ravaged much of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane. The storm was stationary over the Bahamas for about a day and a half, according to the Associated Press, before slowing starting to inch toward Florida on Tuesday.

