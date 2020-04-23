U.S. Border Patrol reports spike in smuggling in tractor-trailers

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents are reporting a disturbing trend of smugglers attempting to use tractor-trailers to sneak people into the United States.

In a recent press release, the Border Patrol said that on April 20, a tractor trailer was being inspected as it attempted to cross the border in Southern California. During the inspection of the vehicle, a canine detection team alerted to the cab area of the truck and the vehicle was taken aside for further inspection.

When brought to the secondary inspection area, Border PAtrol agents say they observed three people jumping out of the truck cab and attempting to run away. Agents quickly detained all three subjects, including two adult males and one unaccompanied female juvenile who were determined to be undocumented immigrants.

The truck’s driver, a 36-year-old Mexican man and the three undocumented immigrants were all placed under arrest before being repatriated back to their country of origin.

Since the beginning of this year, Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector in Southern California have removed 86 undocumented immigrants from potentially life-threatening human smuggling situations.