U.S. bar owners replacing Moscow Mules with Kyiv Mules

Bar owners across the United States are renaming Moscow Mules to Kyiv Mules in a small act of solidarity with Ukraine.

"It's just a little token of acknowledgment to the Ukrainian people," Andrea Minoo, the owner of Bond Bar in San Francisco told CNN. "We're just trying to raise awareness, and to let people know, we're in support [of Ukraine]." She wants Ukrainians to know that "we see what's happening, we wish we could do more."

CNN also reported that Michael Krouse, owner of San Francisco-based Madrone Art Bar also introduced the Kyiv Mule to his menu, with part of the sales from each cocktail going to the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

The move is reminiscent of the months after 9/11, when French Fries were renamed "Freedom Fries" by some restaurants over France's refusal to support the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

The Moscow Mule is a cocktail made from vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice and is often served in a copper mug.

Boycotting vodka: Here's what you should know as businesses dump the alcohol amid the Russian invasion

Restaurants and liquor stores across America have been showing their solidarity with Ukraine by pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

However, while some vodkas, like Russian Standard, are made in Russia, many brands of vodka available in the U.S. today are actually made outside Russia.

According to figures by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Russian vodka imports only account for about $18.5 million of the approximately $1.41 billion worth of vodka imports in 2021.

