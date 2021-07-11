Tyson expands chicken recall because of possible listeria contamination

article

Tyson foods has extended a nationwide recall on some chicken products over possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled more than 450,000 pounds of chicken over concerns that some ready-to-eat products could have listeria contamination.

The products were produced at a Missouri plant from December 26th, 2020 to April 13th, 2021.

Institutions like nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and defense locations are affected, as well as stores like Walmart, Wegman's, and HEB.

The total recall now sits at about nine million pounds of products.

For the full list, see the USDA's food safety and inspection service website.

