Tyler Perry uses his private plane to deliver supplies to the Bahamas

Actor Tyler Perry is doing what he can to help the people in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

According to TMZ, the movie mogul is using his own personal seaplane based in Nassau to deliver relief supplies to the Abaco Islands. The area was one of the hardest hit by Dorian.

TMZ says his plane made at least 2 trips on Thursday and is hoping to send several more as recovery efforts continue.

Water, juice, diapers, sleeping bags and other necessities were reportedly packed onto the plane and delivered.

Perry also reportedly brought 7 people, including children back to the U.S. on return trips who needed medical attention.

In a social media post earlier this week, Perry wrote that he was planning to help.

"To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again."

The catastrophic damage has prompted an outpouring of support from companies and people from all over the world who have been donating money and supplies to help.