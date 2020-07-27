Two sharks spotted near Nassau County beaches

article

Swimming was banned at several Nassau County beaches on Monday amid a pair of shark sightings.

A Town of Hempstead lifeguard on a surfboard saw a shark of "significant size" near Lido West Beach, prompting red flags to go up at a few south shore beaches as a precaution, the town said in a tweet posted around 12:16 p.m.

Lifeguards and bay constables teamed up to try to track the shark.

Then about three hours later, officials tweeted that a second shark was spotted, prompting them to keep Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout, and Town Park at Sands closed for swimming "as per the NYS shark protocols."

After the first shark sighting, town spokesman Michael Caputo had said officials hope the beaches can reopen at some point Monday afternoon. But after the second shark was seen, the town tweeted: "Lifeguards will continue to monitor the situation and determine when it is once again safe for swimming to resume."

