The Brief Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets split a $1,974,960 jackpot. The winning tickets were sold in Fair Lawn and Union. Each winner will receive $987,480.



Two New Jersey Lottery players are celebrating after splitting a Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth nearly $2 million.

What we know:

The New Jersey Lottery says two tickets matched all five numbers in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the $1,974,960 jackpot. Because there were two top-prize tickets, each winner will receive $987,480.

The winning numbers were 08, 10, 16, 33 and 43. The Bullseye was 16 and the XTRA was 02.

Where the winning tickets were sold

One winning ticket was sold at Shop Rite #116 on Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn, Bergen County.

The second ticket was sold at Basic Food Mart on Chestnut Street in Union, Union County.

Retailer bonus

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling a jackpot-winning ticket, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Other winners in the drawing

Forty-nine players matched four out of five numbers and the Bullseye to win $500. Thirteen of those players played XTRA, doubling their prize to $1,000.

After the jackpot was hit, the top prize reset to $150,000 for the next drawing.