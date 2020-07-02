Two men found shot dead inside vehicle in the Bronx

article

Police in New York are investigating the execution-style killings of two men in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.

Cops were responding to a 911 call about a large crowd gathered in the area of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Thursday when they found two men shot dead inside a vehicle. Each man had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A 30-year-old man was found in the driver's seat and another man was found in the passenger seat. The vehicle was parked in front of 1475 Sedgwick Avenue.

No arrests have been made and no other details were immediately available.