Two Long Island bus drivers diagnosed with coronavirus

Nassau County officials say there are now 19 known coronavirus cases in the county. Two school bus drivers are among the latest patients.

"These two bus drivers, they both drive small buses, they transport between them approximately 80 students on several routes," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "Most of the families of those students have been contacted by our department of health and we're making sure we're contacting the rest of them."

Several school districts in Nassau County are now closed because of potential contact with the drivers including Oyster Bay, Locust Valley, Glen Cove, Westbury, and some private schools.

Curran also announced that she is postponing her State of the County Address scheduled for Wednesday night because of the coronavirus.