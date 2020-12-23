Five dead in horrific crash in Yonkers

Five people are dead after a horrific crash in Yonkers late Tuesday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riverdale Ave. at Culver St.

Yonkers Police say the crash involved two vehicles. One car had a driver and the second car had four people inside.

Police say the car with the single person inside was traveling down Riverdale Ave. at an "extreme rate of speed" when it hit the second vehicle.

Four people died at the scene and the fifth later died at a hospital trauma center.

Video from the scene showed a car that appeared to have been sheared in half and debris scattered across a wide area.

No other details were immediately available and police said the investigation was continuing..

