Two dead in carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

Two men had died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in a residential building in Brooklyn on Monday evening, the FDNY said.

Rescue crews responded to a three-story building at 170 Avenue O in Bensonhurst at about 7:40 p.m. they found the victims in the basement. Medics treated four other people at the scene.

"The cause is under investigation, utility companies have been notified, and units remain on scene," the FDNY said.