2 dead, 3 children critical in Brooklyn suspicious apartment fire

A woman and a 17-year-old girl were killed in a "suspicious" apartment fire in the East New York section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said – and they are investigating arson as a potential cause.

Firefighters rushed to the multifamily building at 136 Fountain Ave. Tuesday around 2:15 a.m.

Witnesses said flames engulfed several floors and the fire was raging.

Two people were killed, and several others were hurt after a fire broke out in Brooklyn overnight. (FNTV)

"Anytime you see a whole family like this together and this time of the night - the amount of fire - and the emotion outside of some other you know neighbors, family members - I don't know at this time. It's very emotional," said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey.

Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say three girls – ages 10, 14, and 17, and one nine-year-old boy – were transported to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old girl later died at the hospital.

A man was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

"I knew them for the longest, they're nice people." — Neighbor

Neighbors are saddened by their loss.

"I feel bad, because two lives just, you know they just two people pass away, its sad. I knew them for the longest, they're nice people," said a neighbor.

Neighbors in the area are praying for the other three children in critical condition.

The fire has since been placed under control.