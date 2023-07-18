Two boys reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

article

Police are searching for two children from the Bronx who have gone missing.

Authorities say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon that two boys, 5 and 8 years old, had gone missing.

The pair were last seen on East 227th Street in the Wakefield section.

Authorities say both boys were dressed and wearing blue flip-flops.

The search for the pair is active, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who sees the boys is asked to call the police.