Two boys reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two children from the Bronx who have gone missing.
Authorities say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon that two boys, 5 and 8 years old, had gone missing.
The pair were last seen on East 227th Street in the Wakefield section.
Authorities say both boys were dressed and wearing blue flip-flops.
The search for the pair is active, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who sees the boys is asked to call the police.