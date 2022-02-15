Twitter users to vote for favorite films during Oscars season

Twitter users can now vote for their favorite films ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. The winner will be announced during the show.

User's posts using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite will be tabulated and the film that receives the most Twitter votes by March 3 will be announced on March 27.

Users can vote for any movie and not only the ones from 2021 that are nominated and under consideration for an Oscar.

Those who cast their vote via Twitter are also eligible to win an all expense paid trip to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony in 2023. Voters can tweet their movie pick up to 20 times per day until March 3 using #OscarsFanFavorite & #Sweepstakes.

Voters can also submit their picks at the Academy’s website.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this year's awards show hosts. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will lead the presentation, the first time the show will have hosts in three years.

Each actress will reportedly be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC.

"Girls Trip" producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer's movies, including "Think Like a Man" and "Little."

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows.

With the Associated Press