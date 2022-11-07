Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologizes for layoffs

article

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey now says he may have made poor decisions that led to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company and the huge job cuts that are taking place.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote on his Twitter account. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."

"I realize many are angry with me," he continued. "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

Dorsey went on to say: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand.

Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter last month and quickly started to lay off roughly half the company’s workforce.

His plans to charge $7.99 a month for verification has been met with backlash. Twitter has reportedly delayed rolling out the paid verifications program.

But Musk did announce on Saturday that Twitter users will soon be able to monetize their own content on the platform.