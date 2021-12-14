Backstage at ‘Twas the Night Before…' by Cirque du Soleil

A little holiday magic is coming to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with ‘Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil!

The show is made up of 25 performers from 12 countries across the world. Crowds are wowed by the on-stage roller skaters, duo strap and hair suspension artists, and hoop divers.

Each act is based on a line from the poem "Twas The Night Before Christmas / A Visit From St-Nicholas."

The show features 29 original songs, and 12 famous ones - echoing holiday nostalgia.

I was given a behind-the-scenes look at the stage makeup, costumes, and performances on stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

