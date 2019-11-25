Tuna King frozen tuna medallions recalled

Northern Fisheries Ltd. of Little Compton, Rhode Island, has expanded its voluntary recall of Tuna King-brand frozen wild-caught yellowfin tuna medallions due to elevated levels of histamine.

"Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish," the company said in an announcement posted to the FDA website.

Symptoms of scombroid fish poisoning include facial flushing and sweating, facial rash, hives, edema, burning sensations in the mouth and throat, dizziness, nausea, headache, short-term diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA.

The recalled product was sold to consumers in Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

All lots of Tuna King Tuna Medallions (UPC 815838020638) with the production date of June 13, 2019, are being recalled. If you bought any tuna from this lot, you should not eat it and you should discard it immediately, Northern Fisheries said.

If you have any questions, you can call Northern Fisheries at 401-592-0600.

