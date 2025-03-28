More than 150,000 colorful tulips expected in Union Square Sunday

Spring is in full bloom in New York City, and Tulip Day is back to celebrate the season's arrival.

Union Square will be transformed with 170,000 vibrant tulips, adding a colorful touch to the cityscape this Sunday.

Those who were fortunate enough to secure tickets will have the exclusive opportunity to pick their own bouquet of 10 tulips, completely free, for one day only.

For those without tickets, feel free to smell the tulips!

Here's everything you need to know about this sold out event:

When is Tulip Day NYC?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Christine Tran Ferguson attends during Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

The "tulip garden" at Union Square will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Royal Anthos, an organization that represents global flower and tree agriculture, is hosting this one-day spring celebration for the second time.

How to get tickets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Volunteers place tulips as part of an installation of 200,000 flowers to celebrate Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, free tickets are completely sold out.

Organizers said they were grateful for the overwhelming turnout but that they could not respond to inquiries about ticket availability via mail or phone.

For more details and FAQs, visit here.

How to get there

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Volunteers place tulips as part of an installation of 200,000 flowers to celebrate Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Union Square is easily accessible by subway (4, 5, 6, L, N, R, and Q lines), bus (M1, M2, M3, M7, M9, and M14), or the PATH train to 14th Street (just a two-block walk). For cyclists, there are also several Citi Bike stations around the square.