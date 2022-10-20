Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far

One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.

Right now, he remains in a federal lockup at the Essex County Jail as his case moves forward.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey told me he does not yet have a lawyer filed with the court, so the case is in a holding pattern until he does.

The federal judge at his hearing last Friday said he cannot have a court appointed attorney because he "makes too much money."

Once Tsu Surf has a lawyer, the next step will be a bail hearing.

We have been getting so many questions about this RICO case since I broke the news of his arrest last week that I asked prominent criminal defense attorney Phillip Hamilton to help us understand the case. Hamilton has handled many federal cases and has represented rappers in the past. (He does not represent Tsu Surf in this case.)