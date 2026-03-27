TSA delays worsen at LaGuardia as PreCheck lines hit 2 hours

The Brief TSA PreCheck lines at Terminal B reached about two hours Friday, with passengers reporting even longer delays. Thousands of TSA officers have called out and hundreds have quit during the DHS shutdown, severely impacting airport operations. Lawmakers advanced a deal to fund DHS as LaGuardia continues recovering from this week’s deadly crash, which killed two pilots.



Long security lines continued to snarl travel at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, as TSA staffing shortages pushed wait times to extremes and federal officials moved closer to ending a shutdown that has disrupted airports nationwide.

What we know:

At Terminal B, the TSA PreCheck line stretched to roughly two hours Friday morning, with video showing large crowds of travelers winding through the terminal and backing up near security checkpoints.

SKIP TO: TSA WAIT TIMES

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: People wait in long security lines at LaGuardia Airport on March 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. Travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents have quit or are working without pay during a partial gov Expand

The delays come as the Transportation Security Administration faces a deepening staffing crisis. More than 3,000 officers called out sick Wednesday, and nearly 500 have quit since February amid the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, officials said.

Passengers described waiting hours to get through security, with some urging lawmakers to resolve the funding standoff.

‘Six hours waiting’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a par Expand

"I’ve heard up to six hours waiting," one traveler said. "Anything better than what we have now."

Federal officials have deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to assist at airports, including LaGuardia, where they have been seen helping manage passenger flow and operating touchless facial recognition scanners.

When will travelers get a break? | DHS latest

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Expand

There may soon be relief.

The Senate early Friday reached a deal to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA, after weeks of gridlock that disrupted air travel nationwide.

The agreement would restore funding for agencies including the TSA, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Coast Guard, but does not include funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and parts of Customs and Border Protection — the central sticking point in negotiations.

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The deal, reached unanimously in the early morning hours, comes 42 days into the shutdown and now heads to the House, where it will require bipartisan support.

The prolonged shutdown has left TSA workers unpaid for weeks, contributing to widespread callouts, resignations and long security lines at airports across the country.

Runway 4 at LaGuardia: Plane crash investigation

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia ai Expand

At LaGuardia, the delays are compounding the aftermath of Sunday night’s deadly crash involving an Air Canada Express plane and a Port Authority fire truck.

Runway 4 has since reopened, and investigators continue examining the wreckage after moving the aircraft to a nearby hangar. The crash killed two pilots, whose bodies were returned to their families in Canada, and injured dozens.

Despite the runway reopening, airport operations remain strained, with security bottlenecks now driving delays.

Officials are urging travelers to arrive early and allow extra time as conditions remain fluid.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

. More information from FlightAware can be found here

Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport