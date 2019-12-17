Expand / Collapse search

TRX creator say fitness craze for all body types

By
Published 
Good Day New York
FOX 5 NY

TRX creator on how the fitness craze can work for you

TRX Training has become popular for training world class athletes, but is now being embraced by people of all body types. Kerry, Bianca, and Ryan stopped by Form Fitness in Brooklyn to learn about their TRX Training program for peopleof all fitness levels.

NEW YORK - TRX Training has become popular for training world class athletes, but is now being embraced by people of all body types. Kerry, Bianca, and I stopped by Form Fitness in Brooklyn to learn about their TRX Training program for people of all fitness levels.

TRX Creator, Randy Hetrick is a former NAVY Seal. He developed the TRX band system, while deployed as an on-the-go workout from a karate belt. It has now evolved into a fitness tool that’s helping people like Iskra Lawrence – a model and body image activist:

"I struggled with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder – I used to see exercise as a punishment. It wasn’t until I was in recovery and found ways to move my body that were empowering, and celebratory. So when I found TRX – it was a piece of equipment I could start and use at my ability and my own pace. I started to feel really rewarded."

For more, visit 