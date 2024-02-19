Trump's $399 'Never Surrender' sneakers sell out hours after release

article

Former President Donald Trump's new line of sneakers he unveiled at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday has sold out within hours after their launch.

The gaudy new sneakers called "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," sell for $399 along with another pair of low-top athletic shoes and a $99 bottle of "Victory47" perfume and cologne on a new website launched over the weekend.

The website says it has no connection to Trump’s campaign, though Trump campaign officials promoted the appearance in online posts.

RELATED: Trump-supporting truckers stage NYC drive boycott after $350M legal hit

The shoes feature an American flag detail on the back and a giant "T" on the side and according to the website was limited to 1,000 pairs each numbered and autographed by Trump.

When Trump approached the Sneaker Con stage on Saturday he was met with both boos and cheers some even brandishing signs that read "SNEAKERHEADS LOVE TRUMP."

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump autographs a shoe for Omar Fofana of Reading, Pennsylvania, during an event at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time," Trump said at Sneaker Con when he showed off the shoes.

"I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's gonna be a big success," he said.

The announcement of Trump's new shoe line came moments after a judge in New York ordered Trump and his company to pay a whopping $355 million in penalties, finding that the former president lied about his wealth for years, scheming to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements.

That penalty came after Trump was ordered to pay an additional was ordered to pay an additional $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll for damaging her reputation after she accused him of sexual assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.