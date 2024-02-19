Trump-supporting truckers stage NYC drive boycott after $350M legal hit

A group of truck drivers who support former President Trump have announced they will not be driving to New York City as a means of expressing their disappointment with the civil fraud judgment that fined Trump more than $350 million last week.

This all comes in response to Trump being barred from operating his business in New York for three years and being found liable for more than $350 million in damages in the civil fraud case brought against him, his family and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron handed down his ruling Friday after a months-long trial that began in October and stemmed from James' lawsuit that accused the former president of inflating his assets and committing fraud.

As a result, many pro-Trump truck drivers across the country have not taken the ruling lightly.

"Chicago Ray" took to social media to rally "Truckers for Trump" after the civil fraud ruling was announced. (X/@Chicago1Ray)

"I'm just one of the many millions of Truckers who believe in God and love this Country," a trucker known as "Chicago Ray" wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I stand with Trump bc Trump stands with me. Truckers for Trump ain't just a slogan, it's real," he wrote.

Chicago Ray took to X on Feb. 16 when the ruling came down, calling on fellow truckers to boycott taking shipments to New York City.

"I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour, and I’ve talked to about 10 drivers," Ray wrote. "I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f--- around and find out," he said.

The truck driver continued to issue a warning, saying that Trump needs to be left alone and that the New York City fraud investigation against him amounted to "election interference."

Truck drivers who support former President Trump have reportedly turned down shipments coming to New York City. (X/@Chicago1Ray)

"Thank you for being a true Patriot! If all of us patriots stand up, we will make a difference. We have to push back against the ones trying to purposely destroy our country," a user commented on the post.

"Great, I hope all truckers refuse to go to New York! Enough is enough and our actions matter," another user wrote.

Chicago Ray is not the only one who has spoken out in support of Trump and opposition to the civil fraud ruling.

Elena Cardone, the wife of wealthy real estate investor Grant Cardone, created a GoFundMe page called "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment." Her husband explained on X that "100% of funds will be forwarded to the Trump organization for his defense of this "ridiculous judgment."

Cardone wrote, "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."

"The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves," he continued.

Since launching the fundraiser, it has already taken in nearly $310,000.

