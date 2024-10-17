Trump visits Bronx barbershop ahead of Al Smith dinner in NYC

Following an intense appearance in Miami on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is in New York City ahead of his remarks at the Al Smith charity dinner, with plans to stop by a Bronx barbershop beforehand.

Vice President Kamala Harris opted to skip the event in favor of campaigning in battleground states.

It's not clear whether Trump will get his hair cut or not.

The former president has tried to pay homage to his hometown, recalling its "humble beginnings" as a small Dutch trading post before it grew into a glamorous cultural capital that "inspired the entire world."

"Everyone wanted to be here," he said at a May rally--"But sadly this is now a city in decline."

Featured article

Could Donald Trump really turn New York red?

According to a Siena College poll of New York State likely voters released in Sept., Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump 52-40% (49-37% in August), with 3% for the minor party candidates

Voters say they trust Harris more than Trump on abortion, democracy and the economy, the poll said.

President Joe Biden carried 60.9% of the New York state vote in 2020, according to 270towin.com

With Election Day 2024 less than three weeks away, both candidates find themselves grilled on immigration, abortion, and how their presidency will differ from President Joe Biden's.

Trump's Univision town hall

At a Wednesday night town hall in Miami, with 100 Latino voters on Univision, former President Trump was pressed on climate change, immigration, and abortion rights.

Halfway through, host Ramiro Gonzalez, a self-described Republican, told the former president, "I want to give you the opportunity to try to win back my vote," expressing his concerns about his handling of Jan. 6, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump insisted the crowds on Jan. 6, "didn’t come because of me, they came because of the election," saying, "maybe we’ll get your vote; sounds like maybe I won’t, but that’s OK, too."