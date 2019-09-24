Trump takes on immigration, Iran, China in UN speech

President Trump addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday in a speech that tried to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

The President touched on re-opening talks with China amid a protracted trade war.

A day earlier, Trump said he had not ruled out a meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.Tensions between the two countries have cast a shadow over the General Assembly.

“As far as a meeting is concerned, we'll see what happens,” said Trump.

The administration and the United Kingdom blame Iran for carrying out an attack last weekend on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, something Iran denies.

President Rouhani, meantime, condemned the U.S. for sending the Saudis more American forces and arms.

"The United States wants to fully take control of the region. They say they are bringing in air defense systems, but is clear that they would like to completely take hold of Saudi Arabia's oil," said Rouhani.

Advertisement

Trump also made an unexpected appearance at the Climate Action Summit.

The event aimed at encouraging countries to reach the Paris Climate Accord goals by cutting back on greenhouse gases. Trump has faced widespread criticism for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” said Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, who delivered a powerful speech to world leaders.

President Trump responded in a tweet saying, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Many say the tweet was sarcastic.

"I'm a big believer in clean air and clean water and all countries should get together and do that, and they should do it for themselves. Very, very important," Trump said after leaving the summit Monday.

At the UN building earlier in the day, the President led a panel to promote religious freedom around the globe. He dedicated $25 million of funding from the US.

"Too often people in positions of power preach diversity while silencing, shunning or censoring the faithful. True tolerance means respecting the right of all people to express their deeply held religious beliefs," Trump said.

With the Associated Press