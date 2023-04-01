Trump supporters gather in Long Island at DeSantis rally

Just days after Trump’s indictment was handed down by the Manhattan district attorney, dozens of supporters of the former president gathered on Long Island ahead of an appearance at the Cradle of Aviation Museum by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who was in town Saturday to promote his new book, has so far not announced a presidential run.

The crowd of Trump supporters wanted him to know they were here.

"Donald Trump is the best president we ever had. What they’re doing to him is disgusting, illegal" said one supporter.

Hundreds of eventgoers outnumbered the Trump rally. There were those waiting in line to enter the event fully supporting both men, but many felt 2024 is DeSantis’ year.

"Donald Trump is carrying too much baggage. It’s going to scare away too many people," another supporter said.

Some people who attended were against the GOP. The much smaller group called out the DeSantis for his stance on guns and women’s rights in the sunshine state.

Security was extra tight at the museum all day. Nassau County police were on the ground and snipers were visible on the roof.

Supporters of both Trump and DeSantis claimed they will be in lower Manhattan on Tuesday when the former president is arraigned in federal court.

