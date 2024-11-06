Former president Donald Trump spoke from his election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida as several networks, including Fox News, have called the presidential election for Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump, center, during his election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Trump is on the cusp of recapturing the White House, projected as the winner ac Expand

Fox News called the presidential election for Trump at 1:46 a.m. Eastern after several key swing states were called for Trump; North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania have all been called by Fox News. AP has called North Carolina and Georgia for the former president, but has not made a race call yet for Pennsylvania.

With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, Trump is three electoral votes away from the needed 270 to win the presidential election.

Trump vows in his election night speech to fight ‘for your family and your future’

He promised that he would "not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America."

"Every single day," Trump said, "I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body."

Trump hails GOP’s congressional wins

Donald Trump made sure to recognize GOP wins in down ballot races in his speech in the early morning Wednesday.

"The number of victories in the senate was absolutely incredible," Trump said.

Republicans have so far won 51 seats, giving them a majority. But Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada have not been called, and it’s possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Trump also said he expected Republicans to hold the House and complimented House Speaker Mike Johnson. The House, however, is still up for grabs.

There are over 70 House races across the country that have not been called, and neither party has a convincing edge in the tally of House races.