Trump takes over Penn Station, taps ‘Train Daddy’ to lead

The Brief Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a $7B federal plan to rebuild Penn Station, part of President Donald Trump’s "America is Building Again" push. Former NYC Transit president Andy Byford, nicknamed "Train Daddy," will lead the overhaul, backed by a $43M federal grant and a master developer to be chosen by 2026. Questions remain over the design and timeline, but Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the federal takeover, saying it will save New York more than $1B.



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Penn Station on Wednesday to unveil a $7 billion plan to rebuild New York City’s busiest and most maligned transit hub. The project is part of President Donald Trump’s "America is Building Again" initiative.

The Trump administration took control of the long-stalled project in April, sidelining the MTA after years of delays. Federal officials now say rebuilding will begin by 2027.

Trump taps ‘Train Daddy’ for Penn Station

What we know:

Former New York City Transit president Andy Byford, known as "Train Daddy," has been tapped to oversee the overhaul. "He's a visionary," Duffy said, pointing out the station’s failing infrastructure.

By the numbers:

Byford called the effort "a golden opportunity" and said, "This is the project I want to do," noting he has already been working on it for three months. He announced the start of the process to bring in a master developer, backed by a $43 million federal grant to Amtrak. A developer will be chosen by May 2026, with completion expected within two years.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the steps to completely transform Penn Station start today," Byford said, adding that an "A team" is being assembled.

Will Trump rename Penn Station?

When asked if the station could be renamed, Duffy joked, "I imagine you're asking will this be ‘Trump Station.’ I think that has a nice ring to it, but listen, we're all working to build this project." He added, "I’ll just say stay tuned for how the president will engage to make sure America and the world runs smoothly."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if federal oversight will alter the design or timeline.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she welcomed the move, noting that it will save New York taxpayers more than $1 billion.