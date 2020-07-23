Expand / Collapse search

Trump, Mariano Rivera mark Opening Day at White House

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

US President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump recruited Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera to help mark baseball's Opening Day with a group of Little League players at the White House on Thursday.

Trump said the return of sports was “a tremendous thing psychologically for our country” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariano made a surprise appearance at Trump's late afternoon virus briefing. The president said the two of them would be heading outside to see “some beautiful young Little Leaguers outside with a great future ahead of them. They’re already practicing on the front lawn of the White House.”

Restaurants hoping return of baseball will mean extra business

Thursday is opening day of the much-delayed MLB season, and local sports bars are hoping that the return of the national pastime will also mean the return of some customers.

Mariano, the former New York Yankees relief pitcher and a Trump supporter, looked on as the president announced he was canceling the Florida portion of the Republican National Convention next month due to the coronavirus.

Trump praised Rivera’s work with children and his records as a closer for the president’s favorite team. He has previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rivera.

Rivera’s old team was in Washington to open up Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season Thursday night against the defending champion Nationals. Dr. Anthony Fauci was set to toss out the ceremonial opening pitch.

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice
slideshow

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Trump, for his part, said he'd been invited to toss out the opening pitch on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.

The president praised Major League Baseball for moving forward.

“I think Major League Baseball is setting an example by playing to empty stadiums. And so are other sports,” Trump said, mentioning football and golf, among others. “We want to get back to normal. The key is to get back to normal.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android