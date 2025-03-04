When is Trump's address to Congress? Time, how to watch

The Brief President Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency tonight. The address is not officially called the State of the Union, but it's an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year. FOX 5 NY will stream LIVE coverage of the address in the media player above.



President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency tonight, and FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the event.

The address is not officially called the State of the Union, but it's an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year. It will be his first address to a joint session of Congress since his reelection.

Here's what you need to know, and how you can watch the event live:

Trump address to Congress time

Trump's remarks to Congress are slated to begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the U.S. House chamber.

How to watch Trump's 2025 address to Congress

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will stream LIVE coverage of the address in the media player at the top of the article.

To stream from anywhere, download our mobile app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download. In addition, the address can be seen on our YouTube page.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's secon Expand

Don’t miss the historic moment as Trump returns to Congress with plans for a major federal government overhaul.

Meanwhile, Democrats will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address. This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the response, which can also be seen on FOX 5 NY, as well as our YouTube page.

How will Trump be received?

What they're saying:

Trump currently enjoys favorable conditions in Congress, where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.

This gives him a significant advantage as he outlines his legislative priorities and seeks support for his second-term agenda.

The dynamics in Congress will be a key factor in how his address is received, with many anticipating a focus on bold policy proposals and potential challenges ahead.

Who else will be there?

What we know:

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump's Cabinet will attend.

There's always one Cabinet member missing, though. Called the "designated survivor," that person — who by position is in the presidential line of succession — is intentionally left out of such events to ensure that someone could assume the office of the president in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives for the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. Expand

The president typically invites guests who join the event from the balcony above the House floor and are seated with the first lady. Sometimes, there are personal connections, and other times the guests have an association with an issue the president intends to highlight in his remarks.

In his first joint address after taking office in 2017, Trump invited the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as well as the widows of two California police officers killed by a man living in the country illegally.

What happens afterward?

The other side:

Democrats will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address. This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the response. Democratic leaders have said that in her message, Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues.

The party has also tapped Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, to give a Spanish-language response. On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, a measure that allows government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

Why is it not called the State of the Union?

The U.S. Constitution requires that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. Pre Expand

However, since this is Trump’s first address in his second nonconsecutive term, the speech is not classified as a "State of the Union."

Dig deeper:

The State of the Union is traditionally delivered annually by the president during their second year in office and provides a formal report on the state of the nation.

For the past four decades, presidents have opted not to designate their first speech to Congress as a State of the Union, instead referring to it more generally as an address to Congress.

Because this address follows Trump's reelection, it serves a similar purpose but does not meet the technical definition of a State of the Union.

When was Trump's first State of the Union address?

The backstory:

Seeking to move past the shadow of the Russia investigation, President Trump used his first State of the Union address back in 2018 to highlight the economic progress made under his watch.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's secon Expand

Part of Trump’s goal in the speech was to set the course for the debate as Republicans aimed to retain their majority in Congress.

The theme was "Building a safe, strong and proud America," as he showcased the accomplishments of his first year while setting the tone for the second.