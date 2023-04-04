Trump indictment looms over GOP primaries and 2024 Presidential bid

A year and 7 months now stand between the announcement of felony charges against Former President Trump, who’s making another bid for the White House, and the 2024 General Election.

Several of Trump’s political rivals within the Republican Party have already made up their minds concerning his indictment well before Tuesday’s announcement calling out Manhattan’s District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.

"This guy is doing politics. He has an agenda. That is not the rule of law," said Florida Governor, Ron Desantis.

Their stance is clear but the paths to defeating him in republican primaries beginning in February are muddy.

"This complicates the situation for you. Donald Trump has a lock hold on the MAGA base of the Republican Party.

The latest polls show the Former President’s lead within his party growing leading DeSantis by nearly 30 percentage points among GOP primary voters since the indictment as his campaign claims it has raised $10 million.

Alain Sanders Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Saint Peter’s University believes the support garnished from the indictment makes the uphill battle steeper for potential republican hopefuls like Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, and Nikki Haley who are all polling in the single digits.

"You’ve got to appeal to the MAGA base, but you’ve got to appeal to a broader segment to the American population and the two don’t mix," said Sanders.

"I have no comment on that," said President Biden.

He hasn’t made an announcement for re-election but he’s left the indictment alone ahead of a potential rematch against Trump in the general election if he chooses to run.

"You say nothing at the moment. There’s nothing to say that would help Biden one way or the other," said Sanders.

With more investigations with Trump at the center, the next development in this particular case in Manhattan could be hushed in the headlines between now and his next December 4th court date.