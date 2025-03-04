Trump's full speech: Watch the president's address to Congress

President Donald Trump delivered the first joint congressional address of his second presidency Tuesday night.

You can watch Trump's full remarks using the YouTube media above.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud behind him. President Trump was expected to address Con Expand

During his remarks, Trump took credit for "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updates Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office.

President Donald Trump stands as Vice President JD Vance, top left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., top right, watch before Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Democratic legislators have immediately registered their dissent with stone faces, placards calling out ’lies," and one legislator’s ejection.

The Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America’s place in the world.

Trump says he is working to "reclaim democracy from this unaccountable bureaucracy" and has threatened federal workers anew with firings if they resist his agenda.

