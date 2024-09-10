Trump falsely claims migrants in Ohio are eating pets

article

The Brief During the presidential debate, former President Donald Trump promoted false claims that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. Trump stated, "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats." Local officials and city management have dismissed these rumors, with no evidence supporting the claim.



During Tuesday’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump repeated false and inflammatory claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, alleging that they are responsible for eating pets in the community.

During the debate, Trump stated, "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats."

This claim has been thoroughly debunked by local officials, who have found no evidence to support such accusations.

RELATED: AI memes of cats, Trump and Harris flood social media during debate

Pet-eating rumors spread

The baseless rumors were originally spread through social media posts and gained traction after being amplified by Trump’s campaign and other Republican figures, including Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Vance posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, referencing unverified claims of migrants abducting and consuming pets. While Vance acknowledged the possibility that these rumors could be false, he continued to stoke the narrative, prompting backlash from local officials and immigrant advocates.

Other Republicans shared similar posts. Among them was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who posted a photo of kittens with a caption that said to vote for Trump "So Haitian immigrants don't eat us."

What Ohio officials say

The office of the Springfield city manager, Bryan Heck, issued a statement refuting the rumors.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Heck's office said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press.

Springfield police on Monday told the Springfield News-Sun that they had received no reports of stolen or eaten pets.

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, held a news conference Tuesday to address the influx of Haitian immigrants to Springfield. He declined to address the allegations, deferring comment to local officials. But DeWine repeatedly spoke in support of the people of Haiti, where his family has long operated a charity.

The Source:

This report is based on statements made during the Trump-Harris presidential debate and additional reporting from the Associated Press, addressing rumors amplified by Trump and his allies about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. Local officials, including Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck, have denied the claims as baseless. This story was reported from Los Angeles.