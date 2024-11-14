Trump nominates RFK Jr. for health secretary

The Brief Known anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated for health secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. Kennedy ran as an independent in this year's presidential race but ended up dropping out after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement in exchange for a role in health policy in the administration.



Known anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his pick for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, 70, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

He and Trump have since become good friends, with Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Trump's rallies.

A lawyer and vaccine skeptic

A longtime vaccine skeptic, Kennedy is an attorney who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies. He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

With the Trump campaign, he worked to shore up support among young mothers in particular, with his message of making food healthier in the U.S., promising to model regulations imposed in Europe. In a nod to Trump’s original campaign slogan, he named the effort "Make America Healthy Again."

It remains unclear how that will square with Trump’s history of deregulation of big industries, including food. Trump pushed for fewer inspections of the meat industry, for example.

Kennedy’s stance on vaccines has also made him a controversial figure among Democrats and some Republicans, raising question about his ability to get confirmed, even in a GOP-controlled Senate. Kennedy has espoused misinformation around the safety of vaccines, including pushing a totally discredited theory that childhood vaccines cause autism.

He also has said he would recommend removing fluoride from drinking water. The addition of the material has been cited as leading to improved dental health.