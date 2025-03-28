Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for NJ

The Brief Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is being sworn in Friday as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Habba, a New Jersey-based attorney, gained national attention in 2021 when she became a fierce legal defender and spokesperson for then-President-elect Trump. Habba has emphasized her dedication to addressing corruption and crime in New Jersey, particularly under Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker’s watch.



Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is being sworn in Friday as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Alina Habba, newly appointed interim US attorney for New Jersey, speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 24, 2025. US President Donald Trump said Habba, who represented Trump in Expand

Habba, a New Jersey-based attorney, gained national attention in 2021 when she became a fierce legal defender and spokesperson for Trump amid a series of legal battles and criminal charges leading up to his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"As you know, I stood by President Trump, his family, the organization, and many other clients in that state where I am born and raised, and [where] I'm raising my babies now." — Alina Habba, interim-elect U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Currently serving as Trump’s White House counsel, Habba will take over for acting U.S. Attorney John Giordano, who has been nominated by Trump as the new U.S. Ambassador to Namibia.

Both appointments were announced on Trump’s social media.

Local perspective:

Habba has emphasized her dedication to addressing corruption and crime in New Jersey, particularly under Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker’s watch. "There is corruption. There is injustice. And there is a heavy amount of crime right in Cory Booker's backyard," she said, vowing to tackle these issues head-on.

Habba said she looked forwards to working with Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the president’s agenda of "putting America first," and going after the people "we should be going after."

Who is Alina Habba?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Alina Habba, Attorney for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference ho Expand

Habba, 40, is a New Jersey native born to Chaldean Catholic Iraqi immigrant parents.

The backstory:

In her July RNC speech from Milwaukee, Habba highlighted her pride as a devout Catholic, first-generation Arab American woman, and "feisty Jersey girl" standing against far-left corruption. She credited Trump with empowering her journey, inspiring other young women with big dreams.

Trump has described Habba as a "tireless advocate for justice, a fierce defender of the rule of law, and an invaluable advisor to my campaign and transition team."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his lawyer Alina Habba as she speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in Ne Expand

Habba earned her undergraduate degree from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania and her J.D. from Widener University.

Before joining Trump's legal team, Habba was the managing partner at Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, a law firm based in Bedminster, New Jersey, near Trump's golfcourse, with a offices in New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Habba served as a senior advisor for Trump's political action committee and represented him in several civil lawsuits including his 2024 in the defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.

Habba's achievements

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Alina Habba, attorney for former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Federal Court on January 18, 2024 in New York City. E. Jean Carroll concluded her testimony today in her defamation civil trial against former P Expand

Prior to joining Trump’s legal team, Habba focused on cases related to negligent nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her professional achievements include being listed on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List from 2016-2022 and earning a spot on the "Top 100 Lawyers in America" list. She has also supported various charitable efforts, including Birth Haven, a charity for pregnant homeless women.

Habba lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court with attorney Alina Habba after being found guilty in his hush money trial on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all Expand

Despite her legal accomplishments, Habba has faced scrutiny. In 2023, she and Trump were fined nearly $1 million for filing a lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that a Florida judge deemed frivolous.

Many critics have also noted her lack of prosecutorial experience.

Habba husband, children

Alina Habba is reportedly married to the CEO of Centerpark, Gregg Reuben, though very little is known about their relationship.

Habba is thought to have two children from a previous marriage, while Reuben is reported to have one child from a prior relationship.