Trucks kill pedestrians in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn

In separate incidents, a garbage truck and a cement truck each struck and killed a pedestrian in New York City on Tuesday morning.

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his mother seriously injured after a New York City Sanitation Department truck hit them shortly before 7 a.m. at 57th Avenue near 97th Street in Corona, Queens.

The 40-year-old man driving the truck was leaving a driveway in LeFrak City and was trying to make a right turn when his right rear wheel knocked over the woman and child.

FOX 5 News reported that the victims were moved into two ambulances and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the boy died. His mother was believed to be in critical condition after one of her legs was amputated.

The sanitation truck driver stayed at the scene. It is unclear if he will face charges.

A few hours later, a cement truck struck and killed a 68-year-old woman who was crossing a street in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before noon at 49th Street and New Utrecht Avenue in Borough Park.

The driver of that truck, a 48-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Police are investigating both incidents.