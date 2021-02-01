Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.)
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Truck plunges into water in Connecticut during snowstorm

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Stamford
FOX 5 NY

Daring water rescue

Rescue crews went into icy water at a park in Connecticut to rescue two people from a sinking truck. (Stamford Fire Department via Storyful)

STAMFORD, Conn. - A truck plunged into an inlet from the Long Island Sound at Cummings Park in Stamford, Connecticut, during a powerful nor'easter on Monday, Feb. 1. The storm brought fierce winds and several inches of snow to the tristate area.

"First-arriving fire personnel found a 4-door pick-up truck partially submerged and floating approximately 40 feet off of the shore," Stamford Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said in a press release. "A female occupant of the truck was visible and standing in the rear cargo area of the truck. The female occupant was shouting that there was a male occupant trapped inside the submerged cab of the truck. The extreme winds, snow, and tide continued to move the vehicle and cause it to fill with water."

The department shared a video that shows crews going into the icy water to save the motorists.

"The firefighters in the water were able to calm the female occupant and assist her into the tower ladder," Palmer wrote in the release. "As weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the vehicle continued to submerge deeper into the frigid waters of Long Island Sound."

The firefighters tried to pull the man out through the rear window of the cab but the truck finally went under the water. 

First responders swim out to a pickup truck that plunged into the water in Stamford, Conn. (Stamford Fire Department photo)

"One firefighter maintained a physical hold on the man's arm and was able to pull him through the small window after the truck was completely under water," Palmer's post said. "Once he was free, firefighters placed the man into the tower ladder and both occupants were brought to shore."

Stamford EMS evaluated the two people and brought one to Stamford Hospital. 

Snowstorm postpones vaccinations in Connecticut

Fire department divers went into the water but weren't needed for the rescue. They assisted with removing the truck from the water. The Stamford Police Department is investigating.

Greenwich, a town that borders Stamford, got more than 13 inches of snow around 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

With Storyful

First responders work to rescue two people from a pickup truck that plunged into the water in Stamford, Conn. (Stamford Fire Department photo)

