Snowfall amounts for Connecticut

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY...

BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 15.2 IN 0700 PM 02/01 OFFICIAL NWS OBS

MONROE 14.5 IN 0640 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 ENE NEW CANAAN 14.2 IN 1100 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

WESTON 14.1 IN 0755 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 NNW BETHEL 13.7 IN 1200 AM 02/02 TRAINED SPOTTER

GREENWICH 13.5 IN 0543 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 NNE STAMFORD 13.5 IN 0700 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

3 SSE GREENWICH 12.0 IN 0400 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

NEW FAIRFIELD 10.5 IN 0446 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

NEWTOWN 9.2 IN 0430 PM 02/01 PUBLIC

...MIDDLESEX COUNTY...

ESSEX 13.0 IN 0700 PM 02/01 PUBLIC

CLINTON 10.9 IN 0120 AM 02/02 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 ENE CLINTON 10.4 IN 0800 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

...NEW HAVEN COUNTY...

WEST HAVEN 15.0 IN 0803 PM 02/01 PUBLIC

2 NNW EAST HAVEN 15.0 IN 0920 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

MILFORD 14.4 IN 0500 PM 02/01 PUBLIC

2 ENE SEYMOUR 14.0 IN 0800 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

WATERBURY 14.0 IN 0315 AM 02/02 TRAINED SPOTTER

NORTH HAVEN 13.5 IN 0650 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

CHESHIRE 1.5 ENE 12.8 IN 0800 PM 02/01 COCORAHS

1 WSW BRANFORD 9.4 IN 0812 AM 02/02 TRAINED SPOTTER

2 NE NORTH HAVEN 9.2 IN 0515 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

1 NNW GUILFORD 8.2 IN 0400 PM 02/01 CO-OP OBSERVER

...NEW LONDON COUNTY...

3 SSE GALES FERRY 10.3 IN 0605 AM 02/02 TRAINED SPOTTER

LEDYARD CENTER 10.2 IN 0500 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER

NEW LONDON 9.2 IN 0515 PM 02/01 PUBLIC

3 SSE GALES FERRY 8.4 IN 0730 PM 02/01 TRAINED SPOTTER