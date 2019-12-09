Truck hits and kills child, injures mother in East Harlem; driver arrested

A pickup truck struck a mother and her child in East Harlem on Monday morning, police said. The child, a 3-year-old boy, died.

Bertin Dejesus was in a stroller when his mother tried crossing First Avenue in the crosswalk at East 116th Street just after 9:30 a.m. A blue Ford F-250 truck making a left turn onto First Avenue stuck the two of them, the NYPD said.

The 25-year-old woman and her son were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but it was too late to save the boy.

Officers arrested the driver, who stayed at the scene.

Authorities charged Jaime E. Sabogal, 59, of Yonkers, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.

Video from Citizen app showed the emergency response during the rainy morning in New York City.