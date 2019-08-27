Truck drives off overpass, crashes into I-75

Image 1 of 25 ▼

Crews worked overnight into Tuesday morning to repair a section of a bridge after a truck sailed over the edge of it and onto the interstate Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Akers Mill Road and left the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado near the side of the overpass with debris scattered everywhere.

According to investigators, the Chevrolet was exiting off I-75 onto Akers Mill Roads' HOV ramp at a high rate of speed, collided with the concrete barrier, and continued off the ramp.

SKYFOX 5 showed multiple emergency responders on the scene where the grey truck had landed between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75.

Officials pronounced the driver, identified as 33-year-old Denis Farvre of Dallas, Georgia, dead at the scene.

The collision is under investigation.

A FOX 5 viewer, who was a passenger in a car, shot video of the aftermath of the accident and shared the footage with the station.

If you know anything about the crash, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.