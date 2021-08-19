Heavy rain from tropical storm remnants triggers flooding in NY

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred closed roads and flooded basements Thursday in parts of New York. As much as 4 inches of rain fell in parts of western and central New York, swelling creeks and rivers.

The National Weather Service warned that more flooding is possible as several streams, creeks, and rivers were expected to crest on Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Steuben County, where widespread flash flooding occurred in the evening and overnight hours. A 17-person water rescue crew responded to a number of flooded homes in six municipalities, his office said.

"While this system has begun moving out of the state, our work is not over and all New Yorkers should know that state resources remain available to any locality in need of support," Cuomo said in a statement.

Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday after closing highways and cutting power to thousands in the South.

Officials from the Cayuga County sheriff's office in the Finger Lakes tourist region said they were barricading roads as they warned on social media that flooded roads may be washed out or have heavy currents.

Video footage shared online by Upstate Storm Chaser shows flash flooding occurring around 2 a.m. in Marcellus, a town southwest of Syracuse. The National Weather Service had warned residents to seek higher ground.

Flood warnings remained in effect for the area through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

American Red Cross shelters are open and taking in evacuees.

"Additional resources are being deployed to Steuben County to assist those who have been displaced by the overnight flooding," the governor's office said. "The State Department of Transportation is currently performing damage assessment along 10 state highways that were closed due to flooding and providing assessment teams to local highway departments, as needed."

With The Associated Press and Storyful.