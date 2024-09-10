Tropical Storm Francine path: Live tracker, spaghetti models and more

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and will threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast with flooding rain, a life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.

The current National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast calls for a dangerous Category 2 hurricane landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for people in multiple parishes as state and local leaders have urged people to prepare for the storm's fury.

Here is how you should prepare for Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

Francine, which had been known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, comes at the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Right on schedule, forecasters are tracking multiple areas of concern for potential development this week.

Here's what you need to know about Tropical Storm Francine, including a live tracker, projected path and spaghetti models.

Here's the latest information on Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. (FOX Weather)

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Francine is located about 125 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande or less than 395 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Francine is expected to remain just offshore of Mexico's northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday, then approach the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines Wednesday.

Here is the forecast track of Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to intensify through Wednesday and will become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern Gulf Coast.

The Texas Gulf Coast will experience heavy rain and a storm surge as the storm intensifies and moves along the coast.

A look at the rain forecast in the South through Friday. (FOX Weather)

Places such as Galveston, Houston and Beaumont are expected to see several inches of rain, which could trigger flash flooding. Louisiana could see 5-8 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge.

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

Where are watches, warnings in effect?

Because of Francine's threat, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are now in effect for large sections of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Mississippi. Tropical Storm Watches are also in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.

Watches and warnings for Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Grand Isle.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast east of Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Here is the power outage forecast for Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield northward to High Island.

Storm Surge Warnings are also in place from Texas along the Louisiana coast.