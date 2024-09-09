Tropical Storm Francine path: Where is the storm headed?

Tropical Storm Francine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and will threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast this week with flooding rain, life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.

JUMP TO: LOCATION l WATCHES l PATH

The current National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast calls for a dangerous Category 1 hurricane landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

"There is an increasing risk of damaging hurricane-force winds in portions of southern Louisiana beginning Wednesday, where a Hurricane Watch is now in effect," the NHC said, in addition to "an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge inundation for portions of the upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect."

A look at the Hurricane Hunters latest mission. (FOX Weather)

Francine, which had been known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, comes as we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Right on schedule, forecasters are tracking multiple areas of concern for potential development this week.

Here's the latest information on Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. (FOX Weather)

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Francine is located about 245 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande or about 480 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Because of Francine's threat, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are now in effect for large sections of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Mississippi. Tropical Storm Watches are also in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.

Here are current watches and warnings in effect because of Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. (FOX Weather)

The Hurricane Watch stretches along the Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

The NHC said Tropical Storm Francine is expected to remain just offshore of Mexico's northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday, then approach the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines on Wednesday.

Here is the forecast track of Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to intensify through Wednesday and will likely become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S.'s northwestern Gulf Coast.

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Francine. (FOX Weather)

The Texas Gulf Coast will experience heavy rain and a storm surge as the storm intensifies and moves along the coast. Places like Galveston, Houston and Beaumont are expected to see several inches of rain, which could trigger flash flooding. Louisiana could see as much as 5-8 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The NHC has released its flight plan for the next few days, which includes multiple flights scheduled to sample the environment around Tropical Storm Francine.

A look at the Hurricane Hunters latest mission. (FOX Weather)

The Hurricane Hunters will be flying routinely throughout the next few days to obtain "fixes" on the exact position of the storm's center.