Expand / Collapse search

Tripadvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz

Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
World
Associated Press
Visitors are seen near the gate with its inscription "Work sets you free" as the memorial site of the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim.(Photo by BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/AFP via Getty Images) article

Visitors are seen near the gate with its inscription "Work sets you free" as the memorial site of the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim.(Photo by BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/AFP via Getty Images)

NEEDHAM, Mass. - Travel website Tripadvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to "test the chamber" and called the site "fun for the family."

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

According to the company, "it complies with their submission guidelines," the tweet said.

Tripadvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked Tripadvisor.

The Forgotten Camps

Poland: charming cobblestone streets, bustling communities, and endless greenery. A country so beautiful and vibrant was once cloaked in a blanket of darkness and despair. Poland was the first country to bear the brunt of the Nazi war machine.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss," the statement said.