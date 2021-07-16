Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Trial date set for lawyers accused of firebombing NYPD vehicle during 2020 protests

By AP Reporter
Published 
Brooklyn
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge Friday set a March 2022 trial date for two lawyers charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd.

Plea negotiations have stalled between prosecutors and attorneys for Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, who are accused of torching a New York City Police Department vehicle.

No one was injured in the May 2020 attack, but the lawyers face at least 45 years in federal prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan on Friday that a plea offer extended to Mattis and Rahman will expire in September.

RELATED: 2 lawyers accused of firebombing NYPD vehicle during protests

Surveillance cameras recorded Rahman hurling what prosecutors described as a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle, setting fire to its console near an NYPD station house.

Officers later arrested the lawyers and said they found a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gasoline tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis.

Prosecutors allege the lawyers planned to distribute and throw other Molotov cocktails.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!